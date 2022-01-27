Mining Equipment Market 2022, Industry Growth, Analysis, Trend, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2028

Mining Equipment Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Mining Equipment Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Mining Equipment market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Mining Equipment industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Mining Equipment from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Mining Equipment market.

Leading players of Mining Equipment including:

Caterpillar

Komatsu

AB Volvo

Hitachi Construction

Joy Global (P&H)

Sandvik

Atlas Copco

Metso

Thyssenkrupp

Liebherr

Terex Mining

Kawasaki

Weir Group

FLSmidth

Tenova TAKRAF

Doosan

SANYI

NHI

Furukawa

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery

CNH

Zoomlion

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Mineral Processing Equipment

Surface Mining Equipment

Underground Mining Equipment

Mining Drills & Breakers

Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Coal Mining

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Mining Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Mining Equipment Definition

1.2 Global Mining Equipment Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Mining Equipment Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Mining Equipment Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Mining Equipment Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Mining Equipment Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Mining Equipment Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Mining Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Mining Equipment Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Mining Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Mining Equipment Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Mining Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Mining Equipment Market by Type

3.1.1 Mineral Processing Equipment

3.1.2 Surface Mining Equipment

3.1.3 Underground Mining Equipment

3.1.4 Mining Drills & Breakers

3.1.5 Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment

3.2 Global Mining Equipment Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mining Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Mining Equipment Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Mining Equipment by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Mining Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Mining Equipment Market by Application

4.1.1 Metal Mining

4.1.2 Mineral Mining

4.1.3 Coal Mining

4.2 Global Mining Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Mining Equipment by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Continue…

