Global Antilock Braking System (ABS) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Antilock Braking System (ABS) market was valued at 2132.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) is an automotive safety system, allowing the wheels to maintain tractive contact with the road surface according to driver inputs while braking, preventing the wheels from locking up (ceasing rotation) and avoiding uncontrolled skidding. In general, anti-lock braking system (ABS) can benefit in two ways: stop faster and be able to steer while you stop. There are four main components to an ABS system: speed sensors, pump, valves and controller. Speed sensors, located at each wheel, can provide the information that when a wheel is about to lock up. The valve is in the brake line of each brake controlled by the ABS. When a valve reduces the pressure in a line, the pump is there to get the pressure back up. The controller is a computer in the car, watching the speed sensors and controlling the valves. Due to the policy promotion and fast developing automotive market, new vehicles` assembly rate of ABS is growing faster. Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of antilock braking system industry. In recent years, growing China market became an important driving force for ABS. Many foreign manufacturers enter into China by investment and joint venture. At present, a few companies occupy most of ABS market. They are Bosch, Continental Teves, TRW, ADVICS and Hyundai Mobis etc.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

One-channel ABS

Two-channel ABS

Three-channel ABS

Four-channel ABS

By Applications:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Antilock Braking System (ABS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Antilock Braking System (ABS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 One-channel ABS

1.4.3 Two-channel ABS

1.4.4 Three-channel ABS

1.4.5 Four-channel ABS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Antilock Braking System (ABS) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Antilock Braking System (ABS) Market

1.8.1 Global Antilock Braking System (ABS) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Antilock Braking System (ABS) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Antilock Braking System (ABS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Antilock Braking System (ABS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Antilock Braking System (ABS) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Antilock Braking System (ABS) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

