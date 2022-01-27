Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Growth Factors, Regional Analysis and Key Players by Microbial Energy Inc., RAM Biochemicals, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell, Titan Oil Recovery, Inc. and Others

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the microbial enhanced oil recovery market.

Top Key Players:- bp p.l.c., ConocoPhillips Company., Chemiphase Ltd.,, National Energy Services Reunited Corp., DuPont, Micro-Bac International., Microbial Energy Inc., RAM Biochemicals, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell, Titan Oil Recovery, Inc.

The rapid growth of industrialization and urbanization, as well as the decline in production from existing oil fields and the increasing number of matured oil wells, has resulted in an increase in the use of microbial enhanced oil recovery techniques. According to studies, residual oil accounts for about 67 percent of total oil reserves. MEOR techniques are used to retrieve this residual oil, and oil companies have begun to use these methods for crude oil production. Since Microbial enhanced oil recovery market technology is extremely cost-effective, it has gained widespread acceptance around the world. This technology can recover up to 50% of the residual oil at an extremely low operating cost. Microbial enhanced oil recovery market, on the other hand, is ineffective when there are temperature differences between layers of an oil field. Temperatures below 82 degrees Celsius are ideal for microorganism growth. Since temperatures are much higher at depths, the MEOR technique is less reliable, which could act as a stifling factor for the microbial enhanced oil recovery market.

MEOR (microbial enhanced oil recovery) is a biological technology that manipulates the role, structure, or both of microbial environments found in oil reservoirs. Microbial enhanced oil recovery ultimate goal is to maximize economic profits by improving oil recovery from reservoirs. Microbial enhanced oil recovery is a form of tertiary oil extraction that allows for partial oil recovery, extending the life of mature oil reservoirs. This is accomplished by altering the reservoir’s interfacial properties, which aid in oil movement. The remaining oil’s fluidity and displacement efficiency are affected by microbial activity in such a system.

The report analyzes factors affecting the microbial enhanced oil recovery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South& Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the microbial enhanced oil recovery market in these regions.

