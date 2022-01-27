Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market Exploring the Impact of Trends on Strategies of Key Players Reliance Industries Limited., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Total SE and Others

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the petroleum liquid feedstock market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- bp p.l.c., Chevron Corporation., China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation., Exxon Mobil Corporation., Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Total SE

The market is growing due to rising demand for applications in aromatics and gasoline, as it is used in the manufacture of high-quality aromatics and high-octane gasoline. The market is being propelled forward by rising fuel consumption in the automation and domestic transportation industries. The big restraining factor for the petroleum feedstock market is the drop in oil prices around the world, as well as growing environmental concerns. In the forecast era, rising oil and gas prices, petrochemical growth, and increased automotive vehicles are some of the opportunities for market growth.

The most common feedstock materials used in the petrochemical industry is petroleum liquid feedstock (naphtha and gas oil). Gas oil is used as a feedstock in the steam cracking process, while naphtha is used as a feedstock for the production of petrochemicals such as propylene, ethylene, and aromatics. It’s used to make oil, industrial solvents, fuels, and diesel, among other things.

The report analyzes factors affecting the petroleum liquid feedstock market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South& Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the petroleum liquid feedstock market in these regions.

