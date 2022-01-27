Agriculture Equipment Market 2022, Industry Growth, Analysis, Trend, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2028

Agriculture Equipment Market 2021-2027

A New Market Study, Titled “Agriculture Equipment Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Agriculture Equipment market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Agriculture Equipment industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/sample_request/2021-2030-Report-on-Global-Agriculture-Equipment-Market/49711

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Agriculture Equipment from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Agriculture Equipment market.

Leading players of Agriculture Equipment including:

John Deere

AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra

Alamo Group Inc.

Zetor Tractors A.S

Bucher Industries

Class KGaA

Escorts Group

Exel industries

Netafim Ltd

TAFE

SAME Deutz-Fahr

JCB

ISEKI

Caterpillar

Daedong Industrial Company

Kongskilde

Kivon RUS

Valmont Industries

Zoomlion

YTO Group

Lovol Heavy Industry

Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery

Wuzheng Group

Kuhn

Shifeng Group

Yanmar Company

AgriArgo

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Farm Tractors

Harvesting Machinery

Plowing & Cultivation Machinery

Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

Haying Machinery

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Agricultural

Forestry

Horticulture

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Ask Queries @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/enquiry.php/2021-2030-Report-on-Global-Agriculture-Equipment-Market/49711

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Agriculture Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Agriculture Equipment Definition

1.2 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Agriculture Equipment Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Agriculture Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Agriculture Equipment Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Agriculture Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Agriculture Equipment Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Agriculture Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Agriculture Equipment Market by Type

3.1.1 Farm Tractors

3.1.2 Harvesting Machinery

3.1.3 Plowing & Cultivation Machinery

3.1.4 Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

3.1.5 Haying Machinery

3.2 Global Agriculture Equipment Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Agriculture Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Agriculture Equipment Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Agriculture Equipment by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Agriculture Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Agriculture Equipment Market by Application

4.1.1 Agricultural

4.1.2 Forestry

4.1.3 Horticulture

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Agriculture Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Agriculture Equipment by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Continue…

ABOUT US:

Fusion Market Research is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments.

CONTACT US

[email protected]

Phone:

+ (210) 775-2636 (USA)

+ (91) 853 060 7487