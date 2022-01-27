Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2022, Industry Growth, Analysis, Trend, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2028

Summary

According to Fusion Market Research (FMR), the Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is accounted for $5,811.94 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $53,568.88 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 32.0 % during the forecast period. Huge acceptance of mobile devices and social media and huge investments in data analytics by organizations are major factors driving the growth of the market. However, lack of availability of data scientists around the globe and privacy concerns of personal data, & data security problems are hampering the market.

Data analytics outsourcing represents the outsourcing of data and statistical research, adding up to the purpose of computational resources for useful decision-making and complex business solutions to third-party marketers. Data analytics tools enable organizations to make better decisions, raise efficiency, diminish operational costs, supply customized offerings and improve customer services.

By end user, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment is experiencing considerable market growth, owing to increasing transactional data and growing need to implement risk and fraud analytics solution. Furthermore, increasing incidences of money laundering and frauds have encouraged the players in the BFSI sector to adopt data analytics outsourcing solutions.

Based on the geography, North America is dominating the market during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of superior digital technologies by end users in the region, leading to generation of large volumes of data. In addition, rising amount of data from several branches including production, procurement, sales & marketing and human resource is projected to drive demand for data analytics outsourcing in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Data Analytics Outsourcing Market include Aggregate Industries, Ashtech (India) Pvt. Ltd., BASF PLC, Boral Ltd, Cement Australia Pty Limited, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V., Charah, LLC, Duromar, Inc, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Salt River Materials Group, Separation Technologies LLC by Titan America LLC, Tarmac Holdings Limited, Titan America LLC., WM Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC.

Types Covered:

• Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Analytics

• Supply Chain Analytics

• Risk Analytics

• Financial Analytics

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Consulting

• Consumer Packaged Goods

• Education

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Professional Services

• Retail

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

