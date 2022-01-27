Healthcare BPO Market 2022, Industry Growth, Analysis, Trend, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2028

Summary

According to Fusion Market Research (FMR), the Global Healthcare BPO Market is accounted for $5,811.94 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $53,568.88 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 32.0 % during the forecast period. Huge acceptance of mobile devices and social media and huge investments in data analytics by organizations are major factors driving the growth of the market. However, lack of availability of data scientists around the globe and privacy concerns of personal data, & data security problems are hampering the market.

Healthcare BPO represents the outsourcing of data and statistical research, adding up to the purpose of computational resources for useful decision-making and complex business solutions to third-party marketers. Data analytics tools enable organizations to make better decisions, raise efficiency, diminish operational costs, supply customized offerings and improve customer services.

Based on the payer services, the product development & business acquisition service segment is having a growing prominence during the forecast period due to the factors such as increasing number of people enrolling for health plans, payers find it harder to deal with increases in volume themselves and also the risk related with losses. By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand and is expected to continue its stronghold for few more years due to the presence of strong reimbursement framework, high public and private healthcare expenditure, and a high percentage of claim records.

Some of the key players in Global Healthcare BPO market include Cognizant Technology Solutions, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Accenture, Firstsource Solutions, Genpact, Infosys, Invensis Technologies, IBM, Quintiles IMS Holdings, Omega Healthcare, Tata Consultancy Services, Xerox, R1 RCM, Lonza, WNS (Holdings), and Paraxel.

Payer Services Covered:

• Claims Management Services

• Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations

• Member Management Services

• Product Development and Business Acquisition Services

• Provider Management Services

• Care Management

• Billing and Accounts Management Services

• Human Resource Management

• Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

• Operational/Administrative Management

• Other Payer Services

Provider Services Covered:

• Finance & Accounts

• Patient Enrollment & Strategic Planning

• Revenue Cycle Management

• Patient Care Service

Pharmaceutical Services Covered:

• Manufacturing Service

• Research & Development

• Non-Clinical Services

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

