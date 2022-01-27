Colocation Market 2022, Industry Growth, Analysis, Trend, Top Key Players and Forecast To 2028
Colocation Market
Summary
A New Market Study, Titled “Colocation Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.
This report provides in-depth study of ‘Colocation Market ‘using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Colocation Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
The report offers detailed coverage of Colocation industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Colocation by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Key Companies
Equinix
Digital Realty
NTT Communications
CenturyLink
Interxion
Verizon Enterprise
Telehouse
AT&T
DFT
Rackspace
Navisite
Colt
Coresite
SunGard Availability Services
I/O Data Centers
Internap
Level 3 Communications
Peer 1 Hosting
QTS
TeraGo Networks
Windstream
Global Switch
Cyrusone
21Vianet
ChinaCache
ChinaNetCenter
Netbank
51IDC
Market by Type
Retail Colocation
Wholesale Colocation
Market by Application
Banking, Financial and Insurance
Government & Public
Telecom & IT
Healthcare & Life sciences
Energy
Others
Table Of Content:
Part 1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Development
1.2.1 Current Situation
1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact
1.3 By Type
Table Type of Colocation
Figure Global Colocation Market Share by Type in 2020
1.4 By Application
Table Application of Colocation
Figure Global Colocation Market Share by Application in 2020
1.5 By Region
Figure Global Colocation Market Share by Region in 2020
Figure Asia Colocation Market Share by Region in 2020
Part 2 Key Companies
2.1 Equinix
2.1.1 Company Profile
Table Equinix Overview List
2.1.2 Products & Services Overview
2.1.3 Sales Data List
Table Colocation Business Operation of Equinix (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
2.2 Digital Realty
2.3 NTT Communications
2.4 CenturyLink
2.5 Interxion
2.6 Verizon Enterprise
2.7 Telehouse
2.8 AT&T
2.9 DFT
2.10 Rackspace
2.11 Navisite
2.12 Colt
2.13 Coresite
2.14 SunGard Availability Services
2.15 I/O Data Centers
2.16 Internap
2.17 Level 3 Communications
2.18 Peer 1 Hosting
2.19 QTS
2.20 TeraGo Networks
2.21 Windstream
2.22 Global Switch
2.23 Cyrusone
2.24 21Vianet
2.25 ChinaCache
2.26 ChinaNetCenter
2.27 Netbank
2.28 51IDC
Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
3.1 Global Market by Region
Table Global Colocation Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Colocation Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Colocation Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Colocation Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020
3.2 Global Market by Company
Table Global Colocation Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Colocation Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Colocation Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Colocation Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020
3.3 Global Market by Type
Table Global Colocation Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Colocation Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Colocation Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Colocation Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020
3.4 Global Market by Application
Table Global Colocation Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Colocation Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Colocation Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Colocation Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020
3.5 Global Market by Forecast
Figure Global Colocation Market Forecast, 2021E-2028F (Million USD)
Figure Global Colocation Market Forecast, 2021E-2028F (Volume)
Continue…
