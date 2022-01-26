Military Tank Containers Market Share, Global Leading Players 2022, Business Overview, Size Estimation, Revenue, Key Drivers by Manufacturers, Upcoming Trends to Forecast 2025

The Military Tank Containers Market report outlines the evolution of Military Tank Containers industry by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2025. Military Tank Containers Market reports present the revenue opportunities in the Military Tank Containers industry through 2022-2025, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, vertical and End users.

In terms of revenue, the global military tank container market was valued at US$ 97.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 140.2 million by 2025.

The military tank container market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. The most prominent region in the current market scenario stands for North America owing to the rapid deployment of troops by the US defense forces. The US Department of Defense (DoD) is constantly posting its troops in countries such as Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, South Korea, Kuwait and Italy among others in order to deter different threats and maintain sustainable atmosphere. The deployment of large numbers of troops across the globe has led the country to invest significant amounts in the development as well procurement of military tank containers to transport essential commodities to the isolated troops. In addition, Canada on the other hand is also strengthening its logistic facility with these tank containers as the Canadian army is also deploying forces for peace keeping mission. The market for military tank containers is foreseen to witness an expeditionary growth in Asia Pacific region, pertaining to the huge demand for such containerization among defense forces especially Chinese, South Korean and Indian army. The rise in terrorist attacks and other political and warring activities in the above mentioned countries is leading the defense forces to deploy troops along the borders as well as in remote locations. The increasing number of troop deployment from these countries is anticipated to be reason behind the growth of military tank containers market in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Ama S.P.A, Ancora Sp.Z.O.O, Eurotainer Sa, Klinge Corporation, Kramptiz Tanksystem Gmbh, Lava Engineering Company, Lava Engineering Company, Saxon Containers Fze, Sea Box, Inc., Variel, A.S, Wew Container Systems Gmbh

Market Insights–Military Tank Container Market:

Growing Deployments of Troops in Peacekeeping Missions Globally by Major Countries of the World:

The US is the most powerful nation in the world in terms of the army troop deployments globally. According to US DoD, in 2016 the country spent close to US$ 596 Bn on defense and other related activities. In a recent development proposed by the US Government, there was an announcement of 10% increase in the budget for expenditure on the army troops for the DoD. The expenditure by the country on defense related activities is such that it is more than the next seven countries combined expenditures. Accordingly, the country has deployed approximately 2 lakh troops globally in close to 177 countries of the world. Out of the entire defense budget close to 35% of the share is allocated for the territorial military troops. Domestically, 1.1 Mn active troops are stationed while the rest have been deployed in countries like Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Germany, Egypt, South Korea, Kuwait and Italy. The tense political situation in the Middle East has resulted in the larger troops of the army being deployed in those countries for longer times. The troops are usually deployed at strategic locations in such cases to gain competitive advantage and these locations usually face water scarcity. The demand for optimal supply of water and fuel at such locations for efficient operations has been growing and thereby driving the demands for military tank containers.

Type Segment Insights:

Based on type, the dry container segment dominated the global military tank container market in 2017. The advantages of an ISO dry tank container are reliability, cost-effectiveness and the safety measure achieved in transportation of bulk liquid to the remotest and inaccessible locations. As these tank containers are designed to meet specific standards and are therefore able to withstand extreme pressure and rough climatic conditions.

Material Segment Insights:

Based on material, the stainless steel segment dominated the global military tank container market in 2017. Stainless steel tank containers are durable and low maintenance products that can last for a long period of time once manufactured and put to repeated use. Moreover, the hygienic properties of stainless steel make it an ideal choice for transportation of water, perishable food products and pharmaceuticals.

Supplies Segment Insights:

Based on supplies, the fuel segment held the largest share in global military tank container market in 2017. The advantages of an ISO dry tank container are reliability, cost-effectiveness and the safety measure achieved in transportation of bulk liquid to the remotest and inaccessible locations. As these tank containers are designed to meet specific standards and are therefore able to withstand extreme pressure and rough climatic conditions.

End User Segment Insights:

Based on end user, the homeland security segment held the largest share in global military tank container market in 2017. As a large number of personnel are deployed for peacekeeping missions, the frequency of usage of military tank containers for provisioning water, fuel, gases and food products and pharmaceuticals is also high that would be driving the demands by this end-user during the forecast period.

Military Tank Containers Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

