Decorative Paints Market Analysis (COVID-19 Analysis) – Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis, Forecast and Opportunities to 2028

Major key players covered in this report:

Nippon Paint

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems

Asian Paints

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc

Kansai

The Sherwin-Williams

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak pandemic has drastically altered the status of the chemical industry and hindered the growth of the decorative paints market. The crisis has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage. In addition, decorative paints are majorly utilized in construction applications; thus, halt in such activities due to the pandemic has declined the demand for decorative paints. For instance, the construction activities across India have indeed taken a massive hit due to lockdown and the restrictions under COVID-19 crisis.

Decorative paints are defined as acrylic paints that help impart aesthetic designs and distinctive textures in interior and exterior applications. The demand for decorative paints is rising due to the changing consumer living patterns and growing focus on the appearance of home, office, complexes, and other such spaces. With the growth of the paints industry, the application of decorative paints in infrastructural and architectural sector has been recognized as they help embellish both exterior and interior spaces of a building.

Decorative Paints Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Based on application, the decorative paints market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. The residential segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019, and the non-residential segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Residential application basically includes painting of the interiors as well as exteriors of houses or residences. Decorative paints are used for residence purposes as it provides an aesthetic appeal to the walls and other surfaces and helps enhance the appeal.

