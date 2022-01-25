Sleeping Bags Market Overview 2022-By Major Company Of Product Type, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Industry Size & Forecast

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Sleeping bags are warm lined padded bags or quilts to sleep in. These are usually lightweight quilt having a zipper, and are usually used for camping and trekking expeditions. Essentially, sleeping bags keep the user warm during night at camps and higher altitude places. Manufacturer are providing sleeping bags that are weather-resistant, protecting the user from wind, chill, rain, snow and light precipitation. These are available in different design types and insulation material suited for specific customer requirements.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The strengthened purchasing power and consumer awareness across the world are the key factors driving the growth of global sleeping bags market. The increasing number of camping sites, trekking and hiking expeditions and high-altitude adventure activities is further escalating the demand for sleeping bags. The rising focus on tourism and travel industry by governments and organizations in various regions has led to a prominent development in the sleeping bags market. In addition, major players in the global market are offering additional features, like ultra-light weight and higher thermal insulation, which is bolstering the growth of the market. However, the availability of substitute products, such as camping tents and recreational vehicles, is restricting the growth of the global sleeping bags market.

NEMO Equipment, Inc

THE NORTH FACE

Western Mountaineering

TETON Sports

Sierra Designs

Marmot Mountain, LLC

Recreational Equipment, Inc.

The Coleman Company, Inc.

Kelty

Kefi Outdoors

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Consumer Goods Industry. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Sleeping Bags market globally. This report on ‘Sleeping Bags market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global sleeping bags market is segmented into Design Type, Insulation Material, and Distribution Channel. By design type, the sleeping bags market is classified into Rectangular Sleeping Bag, Mummy Sleeping Bag, Others. By Insulation material, the market is segmented into Down Fill, Synthetic fill. By distribution channel, the sleeping bags market is classified into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Sleeping Bags Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Sleeping Bags Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

