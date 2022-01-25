Graphite Coatings Market 2022| Current Status by Major Key Vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Graphite is a naturally formed polymer of carbon and has properties such as stiffness and strength as well as it is one of the lightest reinforcing agents with excellent natural lubricity. Graphite-based coatings are required in environments where its important to reduce the permeability and reactivity of a parts from oxygen, which might lead to oxidation. Owing to its anti-repellent, and conducive properties as well as ease of application, the demand for graphite coatings is likely to grow exponentially in the coming years.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Graphite being more reliable and having improved functional parameters is expected to replace ceramic coatings in a variety of applications. Graphite coatings offer better resistance against water spots because of its chemical properties and honey comb like structure. The graphite coatings market growth can be attributed to the increase in demand from sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and others. Moreover, as this coating offers ideal resistance to heat and corrosive enivornments. Graphite coatings are also being used in rubber parts, plastics, and lubrication of metals.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Graphite Coatings Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the graphite coatings market with detailed market segmentation application, end-use and geography. The global graphite coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading graphite coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global graphite coatings market is segmented on the basis of application and end-use. On the basis of application, the global graphite coatings market is divided into dry lubrication, anti-seize agents, release agents, others. On the basis of application, the global graphite coatings market is divided into solar powered cells, displays and sensors, metal coatings and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global graphite coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Graphite Coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Graphite Coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Graphite Coatings market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘graphite coatings market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the graphite coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as purity launches, purity approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from graphite coatings market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for graphite coatings in the global market. below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the graphite coatings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the graphite coatings market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Asbury Carbons

Imerys Graphite and Carbon

Whitford

BECHEM

Mersen

PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Final Advanced Materials

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp

Van Sickle Paint Mfg. Company

