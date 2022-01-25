Cloud Billing Market: Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2027

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Cloud Billing Market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Cloud Billing market growth, precise estimation of the Cloud Billing market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Cloud Billing market. The report presents a broad assessment of the market and contains solicitous insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report offers market projections with the help of appropriate assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides information as per the market segments such as geographies, products, technologies, applications, and industries.

Key vendors engaged in the Cloud Billing market and covered in this report:

Also, key cloud billing market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., NEC Corporation, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), SAP SE, IBM, Amdocs Inc.,,Aria Systems, Inc.,,CGI Group Inc., and Zuora, Inc. among others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Cloud Billing market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Cloud Billing market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Key points from Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Cloud Billing Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Cloud Billing Market – By Providers

3.2.2 Cloud Billing Market – By Billing Type

3.2.3 Cloud Billing Market – By Enterprise Size

3.2.4 Cloud Billing Market – By Application

3.2.5 Cloud Billing Market – By Region

3.2.5.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South America – PEST Analysis

4 Cloud Billing Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Cloud Billing Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Cloud Billing Market Overview

5.2 Global Cloud Billing Market Forecasts and Analysis

6 Cloud Billing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Providers

6.1 Overview

6.2 Providers Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Cloud Service Providers Market

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Cloud Service Providers Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.4 Telecom and Communication Service Providers Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Telecom and Communication Service Providers Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.5 Managed Service Providers Market

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Managed Service Providers Market Forecasts and Analysis

7 Cloud Billing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Billing Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Billing Type Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.3 Cloud Service Billing Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cloud Service Billing Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.4 Subscription Billing Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Subscription Billing Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.5 Metered Billing Market

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Metered Billing Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.6 Others Market

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others Market Forecasts and Analysis

8 Cloud Billing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 -Enterprise Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Enterprise Size Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.3 Small and Medium Enterprise Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprise Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.4 Large Enterprise Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Large Enterprise Market Forecasts and Analysis

9 Cloud Billing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Application Market Forecasts and Analysis

9.3 Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) Market

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) Market Forecasts and Analysis

9.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences Market

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Forecasts and Analysis

9.5 Retail Market

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Retail Market Forecasts and Analysis

9.6 Public Sector and Utilities Market

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Professional Services Market Forecasts and Analysis

9.7 Media and Entertainment Market

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Media and Entertainment Market Forecasts and Analysis

9.8 Telecommunication Market

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Telecommunication Market Forecasts and Analysis

9.9 Others Market

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Others Market Forecasts and Analysis

10 Cloud Billing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America

10.1.1 North America Cloud Billing Market Overview

10.1.2 North America Cloud Billing Market Forecasts and Analysis

10.1.2.1 North America Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Countries

10.1.2.1.1 US market

10.1.2.1.2 Canada market

10.1.2.1.3 Mexico market

10.1.2.2 North America Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Providers

10.1.2.3 North America Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Billing Type

10.1.2.4 North America Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Enterprise Size

10.1.2.5 North America Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Application

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Europe Cloud Billing Market Overview

10.2.2 Europe Cloud Billing Market Forecasts and Analysis

10.2.2.1 Europe Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Countries

10.2.2.1.1 France market

10.2.2.1.2 Germany market

10.2.2.1.3 Italy market

10.2.2.1.4 Spain market

10.2.2.1.5 UK market

10.2.2.2 Europe Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Providers

10.2.2.3 Europe Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Billing Type

10.2.2.4 Europe Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Enterprise Size

10.2.2.5 Europe Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Application

10.3 Asia pacific (APAC)

10.3.1 Asia Pacific Cloud Billing Market Overview

10.3.2 Asia Pacific Cloud Billing Market Forecasts and Analysis

10.3.2.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Countries

10.3.2.1.1 Australia market

10.3.2.1.2 China market

10.3.2.1.3 India market

10.3.2.1.4 Japan market

10.3.2.2 Asia Pacific Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Providers

10.3.2.3 Asia Pacific Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Billing Type

10.3.2.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Enterprise Size

10.3.2.5 Asia Pacific Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Application

10.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Cloud Billing Market Overview

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Cloud Billing Market Forecasts and Analysis

10.4.2.1 Middle East and Africa Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Countries

10.4.2.1.1 South Africa market

10.4.2.1.2 Saudi Arabia market

10.4.2.1.3 UAE market

10.4.2.2 Middle East and Africa Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Providers

10.4.2.3 Middle East and Africa Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Billing Type

10.4.2.4 Middle East and Africa Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Enterprise Size

10.4.2.5 Middle East and Africa Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Application

10.5 South America (SAM)

10.5.1 South America Cloud Billing Market Overview

10.5.2 South America Cloud Billing Market Forecasts and Analysis

10.5.2.1 South America Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Countries

10.5.2.1.1 Brazil market

10.5.2.2 South America Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Providers

10.5.2.3 South America Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Billing Type

10.5.2.4 South America Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Enterprise Size

10.5.2.5 South America Market Forecasts and Analysis – By Application

11 Industry Landscape

11.1 Mergers & acquisitions

11.2 Market Initiatives

11.3 New developments

11.4 Investment scenarios

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Product mapping

12.2 Market Positioning/ Market Share

13 Cloud Billing Market, Key Company Profiles

13.1 Oracle Corporation

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 NEC Corporation

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 SAP SE

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 IBM

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Amdocs Inc.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Aria Systems, Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 CGI Group Inc.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Zuora, Inc.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

14 Appendix

14.1 About The Insight Partners

14.2 Glossary of Terms

14.3 Research Methodology

Scope of the study:

The research on the Cloud Billing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Cloud Billing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Cloud Billing market.

Cloud Billing Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

