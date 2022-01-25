Industrial Motor Brakes Market Analysis by Application, Types, Region and Business Growth Drivers by 2028 – ABB, Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Brook Crompton, EMTorq, Force Control Industries

Industrial motor brakes are used to decelerate or hold motor loads when the power is cut accidentally or intentionally. Increasing applications for instantaneous brake systems to prevent potential mishaps is set to fuel the growth of the industrial motor brakes market. A wide range of applications of industrial motor brakes, such as dynamic braking, regenerative braking, and plugging in various industry verticals, including metals & mining, construction, manufacturing, and processing influence the growth of the industrial motor brakes market.

Industrial motor brakes offer several benefits over mechanical or hydraulic brakes, which make it a more popular product in many industries. Additionally, industrial motor brakes are considerably steady and do not come with any wearable part. This is the major driving factor for the growth of the industrial motor brakes market. Further, increasing the use of these brakes in the process and manufacturing industries because natural braking takes a much longer time and the growing need to minimize the time for a task and augmented rates of production are likely to fuel the growth of the industrial motor brakes market in the coming years.

Some of the companies competing in the Industrial Motor Brakes Market are:

1. ABB

2. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

3. Brook Crompton

4. EMTorq (Torque Technologies)

5. Force Control Industries, Inc.

6. Havells India Limited

7. KEB Automation KG

8. Ogura Industrial Corp.

9. Stearns (Rexnord Corporation)

10. Toshiba International Corporation

The “Global Industrial Motor Brakes Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Industrial motor brakes industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Industrial motor brakes market with detailed market segmentation as type, braking mode, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global industrial motor brakes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial motor brakes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the industrial motor brakes market.

The global industrial motor brakes market is segmented on the basis of type, braking mode, application, industry vertical. On the basis of type the market is segmented as DC brake, AC brake. On the basis of braking mode the market is segmented as holding, overhauling braking, load assisted braking, soft stop braking. On the basis of application the market is segmented as regenerative braking, dynamic braking, plugging. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as metals and mining, construction, manufacturing, processing, others.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

