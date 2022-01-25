Green Building Market Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2028 – AECOM, Bauder Ltd, Clark Construction Group, LLC, CERTAINTEED, Gilbane, Hensel Phelps

Green building comprises set of business solution such as products and services that aid in minimizing the carbon footprint of the overall building or reduce the harmful emission through adopting eco-friendly techniques and practices in building maintenance and operation. The solutions have extensive scope of commercial application in designing, construction, maintenance, operation and deconstruction of numerous building categories namely industrial, residential, commercial and to name a few buildings.

The increase in awareness towards carbon footprint along with harmful emission towards environment among the individuals has significantly impacted in stringent regulation to minimize the carbon footprint by various government institutions. Thus, propelling the adoption of sustainable building management practices and eco-friendly techniques for their efficient building operation. As a result, the green building is expected to gain major traction during the coming years and simultaneously provide several profitable business opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Some of the companies competing in the Green Building Market are:

1. AECOM

2. Bauder Ltd

3. Clark Construction Group, LLC

4. CERTAINTEED

5. Gilbane

6. Hensel Phelps

7. Skanska

8. The Walsh Group

9. Turner Construction Company

10. Webcor

The “Global Green Building Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the green building industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of green building market with detailed market segmentation by product type, building type, and geography. The global green building market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading green building market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global green building market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The green building market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of various countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

Major Key Points of Green Building Market

Green Building Market Overview

Green Building Market Competition

Green Building Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Green Building Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Green Building Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

