Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market Size 2022 | Industry Share, Future Growth, Business, Investment Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact, Key Manufacturers and 2028

Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity market.

Leading players of Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity including:

Argus

Arilou technologies

Arxan

BT Security

Cisco systems

Directed Technologies

ESCRYPT Embedded Systems

Guardtime

Harman (TowerSec)

Intel Corporation

Intertrust

IOActive

Karamba Security

NNG

NXP Semiconductors

Onboard Security

SBD Automotive & Ncc Group

Secunet

Security Innovation

Symantec

Symphony Teleca & Guardtime

Trillium

Utimaco GmbH

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Software-based Solutions

Hardware-based Solutions

Network & Cloud Solutions

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market Overview

1.1 Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Definition

1.2 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market by Type

3.1.1 Software-based Solutions

3.1.2 Hardware-based Solutions

3.1.3 Network & Cloud Solutions

3.2 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.4 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Average Price by Type (2014-2019)

3.5 Leading Players of Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity by Type in 2019

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity by Application in 2019

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2014-2019)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity by Sales Channel in 2019

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continue…

