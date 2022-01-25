Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size 2022 | Industry Share, Future Growth, Business, Investment Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact, Key Manufacturers and 2028

Auto Parts and Accessories Market 2021-2027

A New Market Study, Titled “Auto Parts and Accessories Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Auto Parts and Accessories market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Auto Parts and Accessories industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Auto Parts and Accessories from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Auto Parts and Accessories market.

Leading players of Auto Parts and Accessories including:

Bosch

Denso

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei

Toyota Boshoku

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner

Hyundai-WIA

Magneti Marelli

Samvardhana Motherson

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Overview

1.1 Auto Parts and Accessories Definition

1.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market by Type

3.1.1 Driveline & Powertrain

3.1.2 Interiors & Exteriors

3.1.3 Electronics

3.1.4 Bodies & Chassis

3.1.5 Seating

3.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Auto Parts and Accessories by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market by Application

4.1.1 OEMs

4.1.2 Aftermarket

4.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Auto Parts and Accessories by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Auto Parts and Accessories Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Auto Parts and Accessories by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continue…

