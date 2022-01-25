Fleet Management Solutions Market Size 2022 | Industry Share, Future Growth, Business, Investment Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact, Key Manufacturers and 2028

Fleet Management Solutions Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the Fleet Management Solutions market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Fleet Management Solutions industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Fleet Management Solutions from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Fleet Management Solutions market.

Leading players of Fleet Management Solutions including:

Omnitracs

Trimble

Fleetmatics

Alphabet

Telenav

Arvento

Teletrac

EMKAY

Gurtam

FleetCor

Navman Wireless

TomTom

BSM Wireless

Microlise

Etrans

Wiesless Matrix

Scania Fleet

Transcore

Transics

Inosat

Tracker SA

ARI

I.D. Systems

E6GPS

Mike Albert

Blue Tree

Fleetboard

AssetWorks

Dynafleet

Zonar

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Operations Management

Performance Management

Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics

Fleet Analytics and Reporting

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Manufacturing

Retail Industry

Public Utilities

Public Transit

Logistics

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

