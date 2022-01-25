Builders Hardware Market Size 2022 | Industry Share, Future Growth, Business, Investment Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact, Key Manufacturers and 2028

Builders Hardware Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the Builders Hardware market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Builders Hardware industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Builders Hardware from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Builders Hardware market.

Leading players of Builders Hardware including:

ASSA ABLOY

Allegion

Spectrum Brands (HHI)

Masco Corporation

DORMA

Roto Frank

Siegenia-aubi

Gretsch­Unitas

MACO

Sobinco

Lip Hing

3H

GEZE

Ashland Hardware Systems

Hager Company

CompX International

Tyman (GIESSE)

Wurth

PCC

ITW

LISI

STANLEY

Fontana Group

Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)

Aoyama Seisakusho

KAMAX

Agrati Group

Meidoh

NAFCO

Gem-Year

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Steel Hardware

Aluminum Hardware

Zinc Hardware

Copper Hardware

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

