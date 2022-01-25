Personal GPS Tracker Market Factors, Opportunities to register a healthy growth rate Forecast 2022-2028

Personal GPS Tracker Market 2022-2027

A New Market Study, Titled “Personal GPS Tracker Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Personal GPS Tracker market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Personal GPS Tracker industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Personal GPS Tracker from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Personal GPS Tracker market.

Leading players of Personal GPS Tracker including:

Calamp

Orbocomm

Sierra Wireless

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Shenzhen Concox Information Technology

Laird

TomTom International

Meitrack Group

Teltonika UAB

ATrack Technology

Trackimo

Geotab

Xirgo Technologies

Shenzhen Coban Electronics

Maestro Wireless Solutions

Ruptel UAB

Laipac Technology

Spark Nano

Starcom System

ARKNAV

Suntech International

Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology

Gosafe Company Ltd.

Jimi Electronic

Huizhou Great-Will Industrial

ThinkRace Technology

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

SIM GPS Trackers

SIM-free GPS Trackers

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Children

Adults

The Elderly

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Personal GPS Tracker Market Overview

1.1 Personal GPS Tracker Definition

1.2 Global Personal GPS Tracker Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Personal GPS Tracker Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Personal GPS Tracker Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Personal GPS Tracker Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Personal GPS Tracker Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Personal GPS Tracker Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Personal GPS Tracker Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Personal GPS Tracker Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Personal GPS Tracker Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Personal GPS Tracker Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Personal GPS Tracker Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Personal GPS Tracker Market by Type

3.1.1 SIM GPS Trackers

3.1.2 SIM-free GPS Trackers

3.2 Global Personal GPS Tracker Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Personal GPS Tracker Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Personal GPS Tracker Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Personal GPS Tracker by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Personal GPS Tracker Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Personal GPS Tracker Market by Application

4.1.1 Children

4.1.2 Adults

4.1.3 The Elderly

4.2 Global Personal GPS Tracker Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Personal GPS Tracker by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Personal GPS Tracker Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Personal GPS Tracker Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Personal GPS Tracker Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Personal GPS Tracker by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continue…

