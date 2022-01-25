Small Arms Market, Global Trends, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Rising political conflicts and terrorist activities are disturbing the political and social stability of the countries. The intense scenario is acting as a significant booster for the small arms market in many countries. Besides, recreational activities like shooting sports and hunting are increasingly gaining momentum in the target market, propelling the manufacturers to develop and improvise their products continually. The small arms market is also likely to grow on account of military modernization initiatives taken by different countries in the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The small arms market is anticipated to witness robust growth owing to the high demand for hunting and shooting sports. Also, the consistent application in the law enforcement bodies coupled with growing political instability is further likely to fuel the growth of the small arms market. However, strict regulations on gun ownership may restrict the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing investments in the defense sector for military modernization is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players of the small arms market.

Small Arms Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America