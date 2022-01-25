Board Sports Market Factors, Opportunities to register a healthy growth rate Forecast 2022-2028

Board Sports Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Board Sports Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Board Sports market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Board Sports industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Board Sports from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Board Sports market.

Leading players of Board Sports including:

Adidas AG

Aloha Boardsports

Billabong International Limited

Boardriders

Body Glove International

Burton Snowboards

Capita

Elwing Boards

Flow Sports

Forum Boardshop

Globe International

Gul Watersports

Hurley International

K2 Snowboarding

Mervin Manufacturing

Meta-Sports

Never Summer Industries

Nike Skateboarding

Nitro USA

North Kiteboarding

O’Neill

Rip Curl

Salomon Snowboards

Volcom

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Gear & Equipment

Clothing & Footwear

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Board Sports Market Overview

1.1 Board Sports Definition

1.2 Global Board Sports Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Board Sports Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Board Sports Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Board Sports Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Board Sports Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Board Sports Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Board Sports Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Board Sports Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Board Sports Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Board Sports Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Board Sports Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Board Sports Market by Type

3.1.1 Gear & Equipment

3.1.2 Clothing & Footwear

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Board Sports Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Board Sports Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Board Sports Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Board Sports by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Board Sports Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Board Sports Market by Application

4.1.1 Online Sales

4.1.2 Offline Sales

4.2 Global Board Sports Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Board Sports by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

