PEEK Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a semi-crystalline high temperature thermoplastic that offers a unique combination of exceptional performance characteristics. PEEK has excellent long term chemical resistance and also offers thermal and mechanical properties. PEEK is used to make some specialized components, which are used in their various applications. PEEK has excellent strength, rigidity and toughness at elevated temperatures, chemically resistant to most common solvents, has low moisture absorption, superior electric properties, with FDA compliant, and relatively low smoke and gas emissions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PEEK Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global PEEK Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PEEK Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five PEEK Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global PEEK Materials market was valued at 544.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 841.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pure PEEK Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PEEK Materials include Victrex, Solvay, Evonik, ZYPEEK, Kingfa and JUSEP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PEEK Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PEEK Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PEEK Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pure PEEK Resin

Modified Resin

Global PEEK Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PEEK Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace and Automotive

Machinery and Energy

Electrical and Electronic

Medical and Healthcare

Others

Global PEEK Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PEEK Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PEEK Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PEEK Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PEEK Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies PEEK Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Victrex

Solvay

Evonik

ZYPEEK

Kingfa

JUSEP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PEEK Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PEEK Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PEEK Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PEEK Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PEEK Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PEEK Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PEEK Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PEEK Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PEEK Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PEEK Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PEEK Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PEEK Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PEEK Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEEK Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PEEK Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEEK Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PEEK Materials Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pure PEEK Resin

