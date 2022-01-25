Glucuronic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glucuronic acid is a uronic acid formed by the oxidation of the C-6 hydroxyl group of glucose to a carboxyl group. D-glucuronic acid does not generally exist in free form, as this form is unstable, but rather in the more stable 3,6-lactone form of the furan ring. D-glucopyranuronic acid is present in oligosaccharides at the junction of glycosaminoglycan chains, as well as in heparin and chondroitin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glucuronic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Glucuronic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glucuronic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Glucuronic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glucuronic Acid market was valued at 2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharma Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glucuronic Acid include Anhui Hegeng Biology, Kalion, Beijing Chemsynlab, Shanghai Meng Yabio, Guangzhou Roles-Bio and Shanghai Baomanbio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glucuronic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glucuronic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Glucuronic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharma Grade

Food Grade

Reagent Grade

Global Glucuronic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Glucuronic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Food Additives

Scientific Research

Global Glucuronic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Glucuronic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glucuronic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glucuronic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glucuronic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Glucuronic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anhui Hegeng Biology

Kalion

Beijing Chemsynlab

Shanghai Meng Yabio

Guangzhou Roles-Bio

Shanghai Baomanbio

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glucuronic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glucuronic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glucuronic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glucuronic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glucuronic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glucuronic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glucuronic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glucuronic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glucuronic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glucuronic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glucuronic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glucuronic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glucuronic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glucuronic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glucuronic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glucuronic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Glucuronic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

