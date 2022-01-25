Nylon Cord Fabric Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nylon cord fabric is made of nylon yarn and is one of the main materials often used in tire internal load-bearing and reinforcement. It has the characteristics of high strength, good impact resistance and fatigue resistance, and little increase in tire temperature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon Cord Fabric in global, including the following market information:

Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Nylon Cord Fabric companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nylon Cord Fabric market was valued at 1841.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2102.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nylon 6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nylon Cord Fabric include Kordsa Global, Shenma Industry, Horse, Haiyang Chemical Fiber, SRF Ltd, Kordarna Plus A.S., Century Enka, Huaian nylon chemical fiber and Hangzhou Dikai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nylon Cord Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aftermarket

OEM

Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nylon Cord Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nylon Cord Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nylon Cord Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nylon Cord Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kordsa Global

Shenma Industry

Horse

Haiyang Chemical Fiber

SRF Ltd

Kordarna Plus A.S.

Century Enka

Huaian nylon chemical fiber

Hangzhou Dikai

Firestone Fibers & Textiles CO

Strong holding

Shandong Shifeng

Madura Industrial Textiles

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nylon Cord Fabric Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nylon Cord Fabric Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nylon Cord Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nylon Cord Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nylon Cord Fabric Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon Cord Fabric Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nylon Cord Fabric Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon Cord Fabric Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

