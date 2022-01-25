Furniture Hinge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In this report, we mainly study the furniture door hinge. Door hinges is a wide variety of materials such as solid brass and stainless hinges, finishes and sizes designed to fit any residential door or commercial need.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Furniture Hinge in global, including the following market information:

Global Furniture Hinge Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Furniture Hinge Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Furniture Hinge companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120740/global-furniture-hinge-market-2022-2028-550

The global Furniture Hinge market was valued at 2907.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3733.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cold Rolled Steel Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Furniture Hinge include Hettich, Blum, Grass, ASSA ABLOY, Simonswerk GmbH, Hafele, FGV, Dorma and Spectrum Brands, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Furniture Hinge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Furniture Hinge Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Furniture Hinge Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cold Rolled Steel Material

Stainless Steel Material

Solid Brass Material

Global Furniture Hinge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Furniture Hinge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Global Furniture Hinge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Furniture Hinge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Furniture Hinge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Furniture Hinge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Furniture Hinge sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Furniture Hinge sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hettich

Blum

Grass

ASSA ABLOY

Simonswerk GmbH

Hafele

FGV

Dorma

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

DTC

Hager Companies

Ferrari

SH-ABC

Topstrong

Archie

Kingslide

ITW Proline

Zoo Hardware

DTC

JUSEN

HIGOLD

Salice

ADAMS

HUTLON

Archie

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120740/global-furniture-hinge-market-2022-2028-550

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Furniture Hinge Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Furniture Hinge Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Furniture Hinge Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Furniture Hinge Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Furniture Hinge Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Furniture Hinge Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Furniture Hinge Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Furniture Hinge Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Furniture Hinge Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Furniture Hinge Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Furniture Hinge Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Furniture Hinge Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Furniture Hinge Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furniture Hinge Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Furniture Hinge Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furniture Hinge Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Furniture Hinge Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/