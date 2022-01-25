Furniture Hinge Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In this report, we mainly study the furniture door hinge. Door hinges is a wide variety of materials such as solid brass and stainless hinges, finishes and sizes designed to fit any residential door or commercial need.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Furniture Hinge in global, including the following market information:
- Global Furniture Hinge Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Furniture Hinge Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
- Global top five Furniture Hinge companies in 2021 (%)
The global Furniture Hinge market was valued at 2907.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3733.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cold Rolled Steel Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Furniture Hinge include Hettich, Blum, Grass, ASSA ABLOY, Simonswerk GmbH, Hafele, FGV, Dorma and Spectrum Brands, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Furniture Hinge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Furniture Hinge Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Furniture Hinge Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cold Rolled Steel Material
- Stainless Steel Material
- Solid Brass Material
Global Furniture Hinge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Furniture Hinge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Residential
Global Furniture Hinge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Furniture Hinge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Furniture Hinge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Furniture Hinge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Furniture Hinge sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
- Key companies Furniture Hinge sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hettich
- Blum
- Grass
- ASSA ABLOY
- Simonswerk GmbH
- Hafele
- FGV
- Dorma
- Spectrum Brands, Inc.
- DTC
- Hager Companies
- Ferrari
- SH-ABC
- Topstrong
- Archie
- Kingslide
- ITW Proline
- Zoo Hardware
JUSEN
- JUSEN
- HIGOLD
- Salice
- ADAMS
- HUTLON
ADAMS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Furniture Hinge Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Furniture Hinge Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Furniture Hinge Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Furniture Hinge Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Furniture Hinge Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Furniture Hinge Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Furniture Hinge Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Furniture Hinge Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Furniture Hinge Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Furniture Hinge Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Furniture Hinge Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Furniture Hinge Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Furniture Hinge Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furniture Hinge Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Furniture Hinge Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furniture Hinge Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Furniture Hinge Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
