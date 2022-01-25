Prebiotic Ingredients Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects And Forecast 2028

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market – Scope of the Report

Prebiotics is known as a type of dietary fiber called “oligosaccharides. It is a compound which is present in food that induces the growth or activity of beneficial microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi. Prebiotics ingredients support the body in building and maintain the gut and aids digestion. It also serves as food for probiotics. Prebiotic ingredients help to increase populations of healthy bacteria in the and enhance the production of valuable vitamins. Some of these Prebiotics ingredients nutrients include short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, acetate and propionate. It is absorbed into the bloodstream and improve metabolic health.

Competitive Landscape Prebiotic Ingredients Market: Beghin Meiji S.A.,BENEO,Cargill, Incorporated,E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited,Ingredion Incorporated,Kerry Group plc,Nexira SAS,Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.,Samyang Genex Corporation

Increasing adoption of a healthy diet with low calories and fat among the individual in the developed countries is driving the demand for prebiotics ingredients market. Furthermore, a wide range of application of prebiotics ingredients in the food & beverage segments such as products like healthy drinks, snack bars, bread and many others is also projected to influence the prebiotics ingredients market significantly. Moreover, the rising demand for dairy products across the globe is expected to have a robust impact on the prebiotics ingredients market. Growing multifunctional usage of prebiotic ingredients in various industries is projected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The report specifically highlights the Prebiotic Ingredients market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Functionality:

• Gut health

• Cardiovascular health

• Bone health

• Immunity and weight management

On the basis of the Type:

• Oligosaccharides

• Inulin

• Polydextrose

On the basis of the Source:

• Roots

• Vegetables

• Grains

On the basis of the Application:

• Food & beverages

• Dietary supplements

• Animal feed

To comprehend global Prebiotic Ingredients market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

