Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paints to fire protect wood / timber frames & structures, are used to slow down the spread of fire in a building which aids peoples escape. In a fire, it is critical that the structural timber frame and cladding internally and externally of the building is protected correctly so that the timbers do not burn / char away leading to premature failure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fireproofing Coatings for Wood in global, including the following market information:

Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Fireproofing Coatings for Wood companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood market was valued at 181.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 251.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fireproofing Coatings for Wood include Sherwin, BASF, Rudolf Hensel, Nordtreat AS, Fire Retardant Coatings of Texas, Teknos Group, ICA Group, Envirograf and Flame Stop, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fireproofing Coatings for Wood manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications

Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fireproofing Coatings for Wood revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fireproofing Coatings for Wood revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fireproofing Coatings for Wood sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Fireproofing Coatings for Wood sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sherwin

BASF

Rudolf Hensel

Nordtreat AS

Fire Retardant Coatings of Texas

Teknos Group

ICA Group

Envirograf

Flame Stop

Lanling Chemical

Shengguang Group

BBMG Coating

Zhuoan Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Players in Global Market

