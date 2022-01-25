Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The carbon-supported precious metal catalyst is a supported catalyst that uses carbon as a carrier and adsorbs noble metal active components on the surface of the carbon carrier. Because carbon has a large surface area, good pore structure, rich surface groups, and has good loading performance and reducibility, carbon-supported precious metal catalysts overcome the shortcomings of traditional precious metal catalysts such as difficulty in separation and easy agglomeration. The carrier makes the catalyst have a higher degree of dispersion, which greatly improves the activity and stability of the catalyst and reduces the amount of precious metals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Palladium Carbon Catalyst Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts include Xinchang Gongsheng Material Co., Ltd., Xi’an Kaili New Materials, Shaanxi Ricoh New Materials, Evonik, Shaanxi Kaida Chemical, BASF, Dalian General Chemical, Wuxi Kaixi Catalyst and Hangzhou Connor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Palladium Carbon Catalyst

Platinum Carbon Catalyst

Ruthenium Carbon Catalyst

Other

Global Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Petrochemical

Basic Chemicals

The Fuel Cell

Other

Global Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Xinchang Gongsheng Material Co., Ltd.

Xi’an Kaili New Materials

Shaanxi Ricoh New Materials

Evonik

Shaanxi Kaida Chemical

BASF

Dalian General Chemical

Wuxi Kaixi Catalyst

Hangzhou Connor

Shanghai Xunkai

Clariant AG

Umicore

