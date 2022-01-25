Biobased Transformer Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biobased Transformer Oil or ester transformer oil is a special oil which is stable at high temperature and has excellent electrical insulation performance. It plays two important functions in the transformer, that is to suppress the arc and eliminate the heat generated in the transformer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biobased Transformer Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Biobased Transformer Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biobased Transformer Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Biobased Transformer Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biobased Transformer Oil market was valued at 69 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 101.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Ester Transformer Fluid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biobased Transformer Oil include M&I Materials Limited, Shell, Sinopec, Savita Oil, Raj Petro Specialties and Cargill, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biobased Transformer Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biobased Transformer Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Biobased Transformer Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Ester Transformer Fluid

Synthetic Ester Transformer Oil

Global Biobased Transformer Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Biobased Transformer Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Transformer

EHV Transformer

Global Biobased Transformer Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Biobased Transformer Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biobased Transformer Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biobased Transformer Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biobased Transformer Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Biobased Transformer Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

M&I Materials Limited

Shell

Sinopec

Savita Oil

Raj Petro Specialties

Cargill

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biobased Transformer Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biobased Transformer Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biobased Transformer Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biobased Transformer Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biobased Transformer Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biobased Transformer Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biobased Transformer Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biobased Transformer Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biobased Transformer Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biobased Transformer Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biobased Transformer Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biobased Transformer Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biobased Transformer Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biobased Transformer Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biobased Transformer Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biobased Transformer Oil Companies

