Automotive Rental Market Industry Analysis, Regions,Growth, Key Players and Trends to 2022-2028

This global study of the Automotive Rental market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Automotive Rental industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Automotive Rental from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Automotive Rental market.

Leading players of Automotive Rental including:

Enterprise Holdings

Hertz

Avis Budget Group

Europcar

Sixt

ALD Automotive

Localiza

Movida

CAR Inc. (CAR)

Unidas

Goldcar

Fox Rent A Car

Advantage Rent A Car

LeasePlan

ACE Rent A Car

eHi Car Services

U-Save

Yestock Auto

Tempest Car Hire

Bidvest Car Rental Business

Uber

Didi Chuxing

Fast Rent A Car

Bettercar Rental

Renault Eurodrive

Lotte Rental

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Luxury Cars

Economy Cars

SUVs

MPVs

Super Sports Cars

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Local Usage

Airport Transport

Outstation

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Automotive Rental Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Rental Definition

1.2 Global Automotive Rental Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Automotive Rental Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Automotive Rental Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Automotive Rental Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Automotive Rental Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Automotive Rental Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Automotive Rental Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Automotive Rental Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Rental Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Rental Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Automotive Rental Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Automotive Rental Market by Type

3.1.1 Luxury Cars

3.1.2 Economy Cars

3.1.3 SUVs

3.1.4 MPVs

3.1.5 Super Sports Cars

3.2 Global Automotive Rental Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Rental Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Automotive Rental Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Automotive Rental by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Automotive Rental Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Automotive Rental Market by Application

4.1.1 Local Usage

4.1.2 Airport Transport

4.1.3 Outstation

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Automotive Rental Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Automotive Rental by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Automotive Rental Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Automotive Rental Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Automotive Rental Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Automotive Rental by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continue…

