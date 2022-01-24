Axial Fans Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 3,219.8 million from 2020 to 2028

Axial Fans Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Axial Fans Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Coverage by Speed (Low Speed, Medium Speed, and High Speed), Size (Diameter (130-250) MM, Diameter (250-910) MM, Diameter (910-1500) MM, and Diameter Above 1500 MM), Application (Radiator, Cooling & Refrigeration, Ventilation, and Others), Type (AC, DC, and EC), End User (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential)” the market was valued at US$ 2,301.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3,219.8 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Low power axial fans are ideal for applications where only power input is available. Mechatronics’ low power fans are electronically commutated, providing the efficiency of a DC fan with the simplicity of connecting to power supply. Available with voltage input of 100VAC to 240VAC, a single model can be used in products for both 115VAC and 230VAC applications. Applications of low power fan include servers, networking equipment, power supplies, medical & dental equipment, battery charging systems, material processing equipment, food service equipment, and lighting. Low power axial fans of Mechatronics provide solutions where low total cost, design flexibility, quick turn-around, and excellent customer service are required. Further, these products reduce power consumption as much as 70% lower than that of standard axial fan models. Similarly, ebmpast is a company offering axial fans with advanced technology.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Axial Fans Market with Latest Research at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007895/

One of the key factors driving the growth of the axial fans market is its wide range of applications in industries such as food & beverages, mining, aerospace, electronics, and chemicals. Industrial axial fans are designed to create a large volume of airflow at low pressure. Cooling or air-conditioning is one of the major applications where these types of fans are used. Axial fans move hot air from one location to another to cool a room or an entire building. These types of fans are also used in refrigeration systems, particularly for condenser cooling. According to industrial experts, axial fans are reliable for general purpose applications, such as moving air from one place to another. This is mainly due to the high volume of airflow created at low pressure. Therefore, these fans are suitable for cooling confined spaces, such as a computer, a room, or an entire office. These fans make air-conditioners energy efficient and enhance their durability. Vending and refreshment industries also make use of these fans in most of their machines to keep their products cool and fresh. Axial fans are used in internal cooling systems of computers and other devices.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 2,301.4 Million in 2020 Market Size Value by US$ 3,219.8 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.3% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 132 No. Tables 218 No. of Charts & Figures 108 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Coverage by Speed, Application, Type, End-User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

ASSESSING THE COVID-19 IMPACT? Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on this Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00007895

The developed and developing Asian countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Australia provide a huge market growth perspective for many small and large players operating in the axial fans market. The rapid industrial development in these countries is projected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Axial fans have applications in a wide range of industries, such as cement, paper & wood, pharmaceuticals, steel, and food. Axial fans are used in these industries for handling critical processes that require drying, ventilation, and fume & hot air exhaust, among others. These types of fans are mainly applied in equipment dedicated to exchanging heat through environmental air. Cooling towers, air-cooled condensers, and air-cooled heat exchangers are other applications. The low cost of manufacturing in India, China, and South Korea, coupled with the availability of cheap labor, is attracting various industry players to set their manufacturing bases in these countries. Further, limited government regulations for manufacturers in APAC countries is positively influencing the growth of the axial fans market in this region.

Axial Fans Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH. Sofasco Fans. Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd ZIEHL-ABEGG OMRON Corporation Hidria Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd. Howden Group COOLTRON Industrial S Oriental Motor USA Corp

Order a Copy of Axial Fans Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights, and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007895/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]