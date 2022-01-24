Smart Reefer Container Market 2027 By Offering, Technology, Reefer, Industry Vertical | The Insight Partners

Smart Reefer Container Market: Key Insights

Our market study on “Smart Reefer Container by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services); Technology (GPS, Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Others); Reefer (10GP, 20GP, 40GP, 40HQ, 45HQ); Industry Vertical (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Military and Defense, Others);- Global Analysis and Forecast”, the smart reefer container market was valued at US$ 823.81 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,665.35 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019–2027. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The US Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has anticipated the requirement of food production to grow by ~70 % by 2050, owing to the continuous increase in the global population. With the projected global population of 9.2 Bn by 2050, the need for essential food transport facilities will also increase. For instance, the rising population in regions such as Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America; the demand for fresh vegetables, fruits, and other perishable commodities has also increased. These regions offer a potential opportunity to the market for smart reefer container businesses. With the growing spending capacity of the people in these regions, the demand for better quality food has also increased.

Smart reefer container market is witnessing significant market initiatives among the industry players to meet the growing demand across the globe. For instance, recently Traxens expanded its presence in in China by opening new office in order to meet requirements of growing Asian supply chain market. Further, in 2019, ZIM Integrated Shipping invested significant amount in developing advanced feature to its existing refrigerated containers, ZIMonitor, by adding star cool units that are manufactured by MCI. In the same year, Traxens and A.P. Moller – Maersk announced that Maersk is aiming to join CMA CGM and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company as a key shareholder and customer of Traxens. Furthermore, in 2018, ORBCOMM Inc. introduced next-generation solution for remote monitoring and control of refrigerated containers travelling by sea, land, or rail for continuous visibility of operations, enhanced efficiency and reduced costs. All these initiatives are boosting the growth of the market in the current scenario.

Shipment Digitization in Combination with Supportive Programs

Many of the ocean carriers that have already started using smart reefer containers have built alliances with technology companies to digitalize their fleets. In April 2019, the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) was launched to shape the future of container shipping by building standardization, creating the frameworks for effective solutions, as well as exploring opportunities for innovation. The Association is currently supported by several carriers, including Maersk, Hapag Lloyd, CMA CGM, ZIM, and Evergreen Line, among others. Presently, the full Association membership is currently accountable for ~70% of the global container shipping trade.

Smart Reefer Container Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The major companies offering smart reefer container market include ORBCOMM Inc., Wireless Links Inc., Traxens, Globe Tracker, ApS, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Nexxiot AG, Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd., AikSphere Technologies Inc., Tracker Systems, Inc., Thermo King Corporation, Arviem AG, Sealand – A Maersk Company are also offering the smart reefer containers and solutions for various end-use industries, which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

The market players focus on new product innovations and developments by integrating advanced technologies and features in their products to compete with the competitors.

2020: Traxens announced that it would open a representative office in Shenzhen, China – its first office outside of France – to respond to the increasing need for more Asian exposure and local support for its global customers, In line with its international expansion strategy.

2019: Nexxiot would equip VTG’s entire tank container fleet with IoT sensors. The tank containers would be equipped with the Globehopper sensors developed by the company so that they can be located and monitored worldwide.

2019: Globe Tracker International and CakeBoxx Technologies announced their strategic partnership. Under the agreement, the companies would combine service and product offerings to supply the global shipping market with a pre-configured, off-the-shelf secure container/asset tracking solution.

