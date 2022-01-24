TV Transmitter Market to Reach US$ 975.2 Mn at a CAGR of 4.7% in 2027 | The Insight Partners

TV Transmitter Market: Key Insights

A television transmitter is a device used for over-the-air, also known as terrestrial television broadcasting. It is an electronic device that emits radio waves along with a harmonized audio channel that carries a video signal representing moving images. These radio waves are then received by television receivers, which display the image on a screen. A television station consists of a television transmitter and the broadcast studio, which originates from the content. These radio waves transmit on frequency channels in the VHF and UHF bands.

There are two different technologies used by television transmitters: analog, analog signals transmit the picture and sound modulated onto the radio carrier wave, whereas, in digital picture and sound are transmitted by digital signals. The switch over from analog to digital began in 2006 in several countries through digital television (DTV) systems. These digital terrestrial television broadcasting systems transmit pictures in a new format called high definition television (HDTV) that offers a broader screen aspect ratio and higher resolution in comparison with analog. DTV uses scarce radio spectrum bandwidth more efficiently, as many DTV channels have the ability to be transmitted in a similar bandwidth as a single analog channel. In both digital and analog television, several countries use numerous incompatible modulation standards to add audio and video signals to the radio carrier wave.

Growing Over-The-Top (OTT) offerings through OTT services and multi-channel network

The OTT media service industry has grown tremendously; consumers are increasingly accessing media outside their confined space. The OTT content is evolving from niche to mass-based content. The rise in the number of devices capable of supporting digital media, also increasing internet access speed, has provided consumers with an option to access the media content. Media consumption across the globe has witnessed a tremendous increase with a significant leap from traditional media to new (digital) media.

Increasing demand for the improved broadcasting platform

There are various benefits that are increasing the installation of digital terrestrial television broadcasting (DTTB). DTTB platform is easy to install and use, in specific with TV sets having built-in tuners and using small indoor or outdoor antennas. DTTB is considered to be cost-effective for citizens as it can offer free-to-air as well as pay access to content at a very low installation cost. This is expected to provide huge opportunities for TV Transmitter companies and thus, positively impact the TV Transmitter market.

TV Transmitter Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The major players operating in the market for TV transmitter market are 8BTSI CORP., BBEF Electronics Group Co., Ltd, Egatel S.L., Gatesair, Inc., Gigamega Technology Co. Ltd, Gospell Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., NEC Corporation, Plisch Gmbh, Rohde & Schwarz GMBH & Co. KG., and Toshiba Corporation among others.

Some of the market Initiatives were observed to be the most adopted strategies in the global TV Transmitter market. A few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019:

GatesAir Inc. received a TV transmission order from Doordarshan, India’s national broadcaster, to strengthen analog UHF television coverage in the Jammu region. This deal further supports the company to expand its business in Northern India.

2019:

The Grupo Globo media enterprise introduced the first 5G Broadcast field trial in Brazil with equipment from Rohde & Schwarz. Under the cooperation between Grupo Globo and Rohde & Schwarz, Rohde & Schwarz supplied an R&S TMU9evo transmitter and the R&S BSCC network component.

2019:

Egatel introduced its broadcast newest stuff in Asymmetric Wideband-Doherty technology and the latest solutions for low-power VHF equipment at the IBC, RAI, Amsterdam.

2018:

Hitachi selected ABonAir Ltd. to provide the leading wireless video system to the Myanmar Radio and Television Authority and enable live video transmission from the most challenging environment.

