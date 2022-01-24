Automotive Automatic Transmission Market 2022 Industry Demand Analysis with Major Players | AISIN SEIKI Co., BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corporation, Magna International Inc., Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The “Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive automatic transmission market with detailed market segmentation by type, fuel type, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive automatic transmission market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive automatic transmission market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The automotive automatic transmission market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer preference for enhanced driving experience and demand for lightweight transmission systems. However, high costs of advanced transmission systems may hamper the growth of the automotive automatic transmission market during the forecast period. On the other hand, growing popularity of hybrid electric vehicles is expected to showcase significant growth opportunities for the automotive automatic transmission market and the key players over the coming years.

Major Players in the market are:

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Allison Transmission Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

Eaton Corporation

Hilite International

Magna International Inc.

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Automatic Transmission Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Automotive Automatic Transmission and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Automotive Automatic Transmission market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Automotive Automatic Transmission market segments and regions.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive automatic transmission market is segmented on the basis of type, fuel type, and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as automatic transmission, automated manual transmission, dual clutch transmission, and continuously variable transmission. On the basis of the fuel type, the market is segmented as gasoline, diesel, electric vehicle, and hybrid. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

