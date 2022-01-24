Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market Size (COVID-19 Impact Analysis Included) Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Revenue and Forecast to 2028

The proposed Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

Hindered amine light stabilizers were mainly developed as metal deactivators and photo stabilizers. Also, additional research uncovered that the oxime structure of hindered amine light stabilizers also served as an anti-oxidant (AO). Additives such as hindered amine light stabilizers are used to enhance the performance of polypropylene that are predominantly used in artificial turfs.

Leading Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market Players:

ADEKA Corporation

BASF SE

Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd

Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.

Clariant AG

Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp.

Greenchemicals SpA

Rianlon Corporation

SABO S.p.A.

Solvay S.A.,

The hindered amine light stabilizers market has witnessed significant adoption of architectural coatings in institutional, commercial, and residential sectors. Moreover, growing demand for industrial coatings in various sectors, such as automotive, aerospace, marine, wood, etc., provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the hindered amine light stabilizers market. However, strict government regulations is projected to hamper the overall growth of the hindered amine light stabilizers market in the forecast period.

