Electric Shavers Market: Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2028

An electric shaver is a razor with a rotating or oscillating blade. The electric shaver usually does not require the use of shaving cream, soap, or water. The razor may be powered by a small DC motor, which is either powered by batteries or mains electricity. Many modern ones are powered using rechargeable batteries. Whereas blades scrape and damage your face, electric razors glide over skin.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Electric Shavers Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the electric shavers market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user, distribution channel, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric shavers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Wahl

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Procter & Gamble.

Panasonic Corporation

Beking

Conair Corporation

VEGA

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

Havells India Ltd.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Consumer Goods Industry. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Electric Shavers market globally. This report on ‘Electric Shavers market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on product, the global electric shavers market is segmented into corded and cordless.

Based on end user, the global electric shavers market is segmented into men and women.

Based on distribution channel, the global electric shavers market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Growing living standards and increased urbanization.

Increasing disposable income.

Restraints:

Relatively higher price of the electric shavers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Electric Shavers Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Electric Shavers Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

