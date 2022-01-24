3D Printing Metal Market 2022| Regional And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2028

MARKET OVERVIEW

3D printing is used for the creation of a three-dimensional object by deposition of layers of printing material. Several metals such as titanium alloys, nickel, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, Inconel, and others are used for 3D printing. Metal 3D printing is a type of additive manufacturing technology that is added to get the finished result rather than being taken away. Increasing penetration of metal 3D printing due to greater design flexibility, low waste, and cost-effectiveness in the overall manufacturing landscape is a key factor driving the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global 3D Printing Metal Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the 3D printing metal market with detailed market segmentation by metal type, form, technology, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 3D printing metal market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on metal type, the global 3D printing metal market is segmented into titanium, nickel, stainless steel, aluminum, and others.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder and filament.

Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into powder bed fusion, binder jetting, direct energy deposition, metal extrusion, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing demand for critical engineering and fabrication applications in the aerospace & defense industry.

Rising demand for 3D printed metal parts from aerospace & defense and automotive end-use industries.

Increase in the demand for 3D printed products with high-density and high strength has increased the demand for powder form.

Rising R&D activities drive the 3D printing metal market.

Restraints

Relatively high price of the 3D printing metal

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The 3D printing metal market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the 3D printing metal market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON 3D PRINTING METAL MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The chemical & materials industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns, as a result of this pandemic. The shutdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa has affected the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. Furthermore, various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. The market for 3D printed metal is impacted by the pandemic due to shortfall in production along with halt in construction projects due to global lockdown.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers key developments in the 3D printing metal market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from 3D printing metal market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 3D printing metal in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the 3D printing metal market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Carpenter Technology Corporation

GKN PLC

Renishaw PLC

Sandvik AB

Hoganas AB

Voxeljet AG

LPW Technology Ltd.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

