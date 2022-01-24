Printing Ink Market 2022| Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

MARKET OVERVIEW

Printing inks are pigmented or dyed liquids that are used to create images, text, and designs. In letterpress and lithographic printing, they are commonly employed. A pigment or pigments of the necessary hue are combined with oil or varnish to make printing inks. A black ink formed from carbon blacks, for example, is blended with thick linseed oil or a similar oil, often with rosin oil and rosin varnish. Inkjet inks are made up of a base carrier, such as water, oil, or a solvent, as well as colourants, such as dyes or pigments, and minute amounts of chemical additives to give them special properties.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Printing Ink Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the printing ink market with detailed market segmentation by type and application. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading printing ink market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on type, the global printing ink market is segmented into solvent-based, water-based, oil-based, others.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into packaging & labels, commercial and publication printing, textiles, others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

The rise of the e-commerce business is causing a surge in demand for printing inks in the packaging industry, which is a key application section of the printing inks market.

The printing inks market is growing due to increased demand from the packaging and paper industries.

Restraints:

The demise of the traditional commercial printing business, as well as strict disposal rules, are projected to stifle the market’s expansion.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The printing ink market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the printing ink market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON PRINTING INK MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers key developments in the printing ink market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from metalworking fluids market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for metalworking fluids in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the printing ink market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Flint Group

DIC Corporation

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Sakata Inx Corporation

T&K TOKA Corporation

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.

DEERS I CO., Ltd.

Epple Druckfarben AG

TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Hubergroup

TOKYO PRINTING INK MFG CO., LTD.

AkzoNobel NV

PPG Industries, Inc.

Valspar Corporation

Sun Chemical Corporation

ALTANA

Arkema

Nippon Paints

ColorMatrix

Zeen Enterprises

