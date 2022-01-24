Covid Impact on Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market 2022 Key Players and Production Information Analysis with Forecast 2027

“Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market report is firmly based on primary research, interviews with top executives, news sources and information insider’s also Secondary research techniques are implemented for better understanding and clarity for data analysis.

Market Introduction

Automotive artificial intelligence is used for improving the efficiency and functionality of vehicles with the integration of advanced technologies. The growing popularity of autonomous vehicles is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the automotive artificial intelligence market. The increasing demand for premium segment vehicles is creating lucrative business opportunities for the players operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing adoption of ADAS, government regulations regarding vehicle safety, and rising trends for self-driving vehicles are the major factors that would drive the growth of the automotive artificial intelligence market.

Restraints:

Increasing vehicle costs and data privacy concerns are acting as a major restraining factor in the market.

Also, another major challenge faced by automotive manufactures is maintaining the balance between cost and quality.

The Key Players added in the market are: Argo AI, Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AAI) GmbH., BrainChip Holdings Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Intellias Ltd., Tesla, Waymo LLC

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence market Geographic Scope:

Geographical data will help the reader understand the best performing regions. This report offers an examination and increment pace of the market in these districts covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) with their crucial positions, size, production, consumption, revenue, and also market share.

