Global Magnet Wire Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Magnet Wire market was valued at 239.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Magnet wire or enameled wire is a copper or aluminium wire coated with a very thin layer of insulation. It is used in the construction of transformers, inductors, motors, speakers, hard disk head actuators, electromagnets, and other applications that require tight coils of insulated wire.Asia-Pacific is the dominant consumption and export country of magnet wire, the sales of magnet wire is 2093 K Unit in 2016, according about 60% of the total amount. Asia-Pacific is also the biggest production country of magnet wire, with the large amount of production in China. Europe is the second largest sales area, with the market share of 16.26% in 2016. Even though a huge space for growth in the Asia-Pacific market exists, the quality and technology should further improve. Leading players in magnet wire industry are Superior Essex, Rea, Sumitomo Electric, Liljedahl and many Chinese manufactures. Superior Essex is the largest manufacturer, occupies about 10.92% revenue share of the market. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese magnet wire industry is not only begin to transit to high-end magnet wire products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

By Market Verdors:

Superior Essex

Rea

Sumitomo Electric

Liljedahl

Fujikura

Hitachi

IRCE

Magnekon

Condumex

Elektrisola

Von Roll

Alconex

Jingda

Citychamp Dartong

Shanghai Yuke

Roshow Technology

Shangfeng Industrial

Tongling Copper Crown Electrical

HONGYUAN

Ronsen Super Micro-Wire

Shenmao Magnet Wire

GOLD CUP ELECTRIC

Tianjin Jing Wei Electric Wire

By Types:

Copper Magnet Wire

Aluminum Magnet Wire

By Applications:

Motors

Transformers

Home Appliance

Reactor

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Magnet Wire Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Magnet Wire Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Copper Magnet Wire

1.4.3 Aluminum Magnet Wire

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Magnet Wire Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Motors

1.5.3 Transformers

1.5.4 Home Appliance

1.5.5 Reactor

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Magnet Wire Market

1.8.1 Global Magnet Wire Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Magnet Wire Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Magnet Wire Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Magnet Wire Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Magnet Wire Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Magnet Wire Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Magnet Wire Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Magnet Wire Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Magnet Wire Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

