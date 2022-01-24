Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Glucose Monitoring Devices market was valued at 410.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glucose Monitoring Devices is a way to measure glucose levels in real-time throughout the day and night. A tiny electrode called a glucose sensor is inserted under the skin to measure glucose levels in tissue fluid. It is connected to a transmitter that sends the information via wireless radio frequency to a monitoring and display device.North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period on account of increasing prevalence of diabetes which will account for the growth in demand for self-care medical devices. In addition, poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyle, and development of new technologies are expected to stimulate the product demand over the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Abbott

Roche

LifeScan

Bayer

B. Braun Melsungen AG

DexCom Inc.

Medtronic

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

Omron

ARKRAY

Nipro Dagnostics

Hainice Medical

Infopia

SENS. Inc.

AgaMatrix Inc.

By Types:

Self-Monitoring Devices

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

By Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

