Global Concrete Cooling Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Concrete Cooling market was valued at 982.49 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.03% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Concrete cooling is a technique that reduces the temperature of poured concrete to a certain level, in order to guarantee the quality of the concrete. Concrete cooling is mainly used for projects in parts of the world with warm climates, where large amounts of concrete are used. When concrete cures, a minimum favorable temperature in the range of 10 – 21 C must be maintained in the concrete for the minimum required curing period. If it cures at temperatures above this level the concrete loses strength, more cracking occurs, it rapidly sets and there is an increased water demand. Therefore, the importance of concrete cooling is huge, especially considering the crucial role concrete plays in almost every building process.Among all applications, highway construction holds the largest market share, in terms of value, as of 2017. Concrete cooling systems are ideal for regions that have a warm climate. Due to this, demand from the Middle East region is the highest. The various applications of concrete cooling use these solutions to cure concrete which would help improve strength of concrete in the long-term, thus making the structure strong enough to last for years after construction. Thus, this would lead to an increase in the demand for concrete cooling solutions in the highway construction application segment.

By Market Verdors:

Kti-Plersch Kltetechnik GmbH

Fujian Snowman.

Coldcrete Inc.

Concool, LLC

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited

Lintec Germany GmbH

Icelings

North Star Ice Equipment Corporation

Recom Ice Systems

Focusun Refrigeration Corporation

By Types:

Water Cooling

Ice Cooling

Air Cooling

Liquid Nitrogen Cooling

By Applications:

Highway Construction

Dams & Locks

Port Construction

Nuclear Plant Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Concrete Cooling Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Concrete Cooling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Water Cooling

1.4.3 Ice Cooling

1.4.4 Air Cooling

1.4.5 Liquid Nitrogen Cooling

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Concrete Cooling Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Highway Construction

1.5.3 Dams & Locks

1.5.4 Port Construction

1.5.5 Nuclear Plant Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Concrete Cooling Market

1.8.1 Global Concrete Cooling Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Concrete Cooling Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Concrete Cooling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Concrete Cooling Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Concrete Cooling Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Concrete Cooling Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Concrete Cooling Sales Revenue Market Share by Region

