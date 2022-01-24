Recombinant DNA Technology Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2028

Recombinant DNA Technology also known as rDNA technology is a process that involves joining of DNA molecules from different sources and inserting them into host organism that helps to produce products for human use. rDNA end products are used in science, medicine, agriculture and industry. This technology has led to transfer of desired characteristics that are used to improve the existing systems by controlling expression of target genes.

Rapid technological advancements in in genetic engineering and biotechnology techniques is expected to fuel the growth of the recombinant DNA technology market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing R&D expenditure and initiatives undertaken by market players for development of novel products is further expected to promote the growth of recombinant DNA technology market over the coming years. Moreover, development of products at lower costs is anticipated to offer growth opportunities in the recombinant DNA technology market.

Here we have listed the top Recombinant DNA Technology Market companies

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. Biogen

3. Sanofi

4. Merck KGaA

5. Pfizer, Inc.

6. Amgen Inc.

7. Monsanto Company

8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

9. Novo Nordisk A/S

10. GenScript

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Recombinant DNA Technology Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Recombinant DNA Technology Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Recombinant DNA Technology Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

The global recombinant DNA technology market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the recombinant DNA technology market is segmented into recombinant protein drugs, vaccines, genetically modified crops, expression systems, cell and gene therapy, and gene editing. On the basis of application, the global recombinant DNA technology market is segmented into therapeutics, agriculture, and research.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Recombinant DNA Technology Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Recombinant DNA Technology Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

