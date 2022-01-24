News

Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An anti-graffiti coating is a coating that prevents graffiti paint from bonding to surfaces.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Litres)
  • Global top five Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings market was valued at 95 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 128.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyurethanes based Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings include Sherwin-Williams, Evonik Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Sika, Teknos Group, Duluxgroup, A&I Coatings, Hydron Protective Coatings and Vexcon Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Litres)

Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Polyurethanes based Coatings
  • Siloxanes based Coatings
  • Nano-particles based Coatings
  • Others

Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Litres)

Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Construction
  • Transportation

Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Litres)

Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Litres)
  • Key companies Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Evonik Industries
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • Sika
  • Teknos Group
  • Duluxgroup
  • A&I Coatings
  • Hydron Protective Coatings
  • Vexcon Chemicals
  • TK Products
  • CSL Silicones
  • Monopole Inc
  • Coo-Var
  • PHSC Chemicals
  • Rainguard
  • NanoSlic Smart Coatings
  • Nukote Coating Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Players in Global Market

