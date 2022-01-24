SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Spin-on carbon materials provide high transparency for improved overlay control and high thermal stability for compatibility in various integration flows.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks in global, including the following market information:

Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Cubic Meters)

Global top five SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks companies in 2021 (%)

The global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks market was valued at 568 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1006.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot-Temperature Spin on Carbon Hardmask Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks include Samsung SDI, Merck Group, JSR, Brewer Science, Shin-Etsu MicroSi, YCCHEM and Nano-C, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Cubic Meters)

Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hot-Temperature Spin on Carbon Hardmask

Normal Spin on Carbon Hardmask

Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Cubic Meters)

Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductors (excl. Memory)

DRAM

NAND

LCDs

Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Cubic Meters)

Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Cubic Meters)

Key companies SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung SDI

Merck Group

JSR

Brewer Science

Shin-Etsu MicroSi

YCCHEM

Nano-C

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Players in Global Market

