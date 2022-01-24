Black Particles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Black Particles are produced by torrefaction or steam explosion, during which the water content, cellulose sugar and other volatile organic compounds are removed from the biomass to produce solid biofuels with similar characteristics to fossil coal. The main difference between the black particles and the standard wood particles is that the volume energy density of the black particles is 30% higher, the biodegradation is less, the transportation is safer and hydrophobic.

Black particles have excellent energy and processing quality, and are renewable, suitable for basic loading and dispatching according to needs, and will slowly replace coal products. The black particles are 100% biomass particles without additives, with excellent energy content and processing quality. It has unique water resistance and durability. The black particles are abrasion resistant, which can improve safety and reduce product loss during storage and transportation. As a waterproof solid fuel, unlike traditional “white” particles, it can be transported and stored outdoors like coal. Black particles have a higher energy density than white particles. This means that the transportation cost of each black particle is 30% lower than that of the white particle. Currently, black pellets are being sold to the coal-burning utility market. It can be stored outdoors, such as coal and co-fired, and the power generation can reach 100%.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Black Particles in global, including the following market information:

Global Black Particles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Black Particles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Black Particles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Black Particles market was valued at 98.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 239.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Baking Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Black Particles include Zilkha Biomass Energy, New Biomass Energy, Bionet, Blackwood Technology, Arbaflame, Airex Energy, Bioendev and ECN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Black Particles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Black Particles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Black Particles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Baking

Steam Explosion

Global Black Particles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Black Particles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Generation

Others

Global Black Particles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Black Particles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Black Particles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Black Particles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Black Particles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Black Particles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zilkha Biomass Energy

New Biomass Energy

Bionet

Blackwood Technology

Arbaflame

Airex Energy

Bioendev

ECN

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Black Particles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Black Particles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Black Particles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Black Particles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Black Particles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Black Particles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Black Particles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Black Particles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Black Particles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Black Particles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Black Particles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Black Particles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Black Particles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Black Particles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Black Particles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Black Particles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Black Particles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

