Sandalwood Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sandalwood is a class of woods from trees in the genus Santalum. The woods are heavy, yellow, and fine-grained, and unlike many other aromatic woods, they retain their fragrance for decades. Indian Sandalwood Oil (Santalum Album) is extracted from the woods for use. Sandalwood is the second most expensive wood in the world, after African blackwood. Both the wood and the oil produce a distinctive fragrance that has been highly valued for centuries. Consequently, species of these slow-growing trees have suffered over-harvesting in the past century.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sandalwood Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Sandalwood Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sandalwood Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Sandalwood Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sandalwood Extract market was valued at 118.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 147.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

East Indian Sandalwood Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sandalwood Extract include Quintis (TFS Corporation), Mercer(Santanol Group), KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited), Meena Perfumery, RK-Essential Oils Company, Naresh International, Katyani Exports, Essentially Australia and Sandalwood Forest (Qingyuan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sandalwood Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sandalwood Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Sandalwood Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

East Indian Sandalwood Oil

Australian Sandalwood Oil

Global Sandalwood Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Sandalwood Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Sandalwood Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Sandalwood Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sandalwood Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sandalwood Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sandalwood Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Sandalwood Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Quintis (TFS Corporation)

Mercer(Santanol Group)

KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited)

Meena Perfumery

RK-Essential Oils Company

Naresh International

Katyani Exports

Essentially Australia

Sandalwood Forest (Qingyuan)

Jiangxi Jishui Natural Essential oil Factory

Jinagxi Xuesong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sandalwood Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sandalwood Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sandalwood Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sandalwood Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sandalwood Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sandalwood Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sandalwood Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sandalwood Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sandalwood Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sandalwood Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sandalwood Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sandalwood Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sandalwood Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sandalwood Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sandalwood Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sandalwood Extract Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sandalwood Extract Market Size

