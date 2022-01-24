Saturating Kraft Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Saturating kraft paper is an unbleached, single-layer, high permeability and high water absorption kraft paperboard, and is mainly used as the base material, such as high-pressure decorative laminates on furniture counter surfaces, floors and heat insulation boards.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Saturating Kraft Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Saturating Kraft Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Saturating Kraft Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Saturating Kraft Paper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Saturating Kraft Paper market was valued at 792.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 984.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less Than 100 GSM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Saturating Kraft Paper include WestRock, International Paper, Kotkamills Oy, Nordic Paper, Mondi Group, Ranheim Paper & Board AS and Fleenor Paper Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Saturating Kraft Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Saturating Kraft Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Saturating Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less Than 100 GSM

100 To 200 GSM

More Than 200 GSM

Global Saturating Kraft Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Saturating Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Laminates/Panels

Packaging Materials

Global Saturating Kraft Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Saturating Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Saturating Kraft Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Saturating Kraft Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Saturating Kraft Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Saturating Kraft Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

WestRock

International Paper

Kotkamills Oy

Nordic Paper

Mondi Group

Ranheim Paper & Board AS

Fleenor Paper Company

