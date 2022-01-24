Cryogenic Liquids Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A cryogenic liquid is defined as a liquid with a normal boiling point below –130°F (–90°C). The most commonly used industrial gases that are transported, handled, and stored in the liquid state at cryogenic temperatures are argon, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen.

The Cryogenic Liquids industry can be broken down into several segments, Liquid Nitrogen, Liquid Oxygen, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover Linde Group, Air Liquide, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cryogenic Liquids in global, including the following market information:

Global Cryogenic Liquids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cryogenic Liquids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cryogenic Liquids companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cryogenic Liquids market was valued at 28040 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34180 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Nitrogen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cryogenic Liquids include Linde, Air Liquide, Air Products, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Messer Group, Air Water, Nippon Shokubai, Sasol and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cryogenic Liquids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cryogenic Liquids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cryogenic Liquids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Nitrogen

Liquid Oxygen

Liquid Hydrogen

Liquid Argon

Liquid Helium

Global Cryogenic Liquids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cryogenic Liquids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Chemical & Energy

Metals

Rubber & Plastic

Food & Beverages

Medical & Healthcare

Others

Global Cryogenic Liquids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cryogenic Liquids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cryogenic Liquids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cryogenic Liquids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cryogenic Liquids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cryogenic Liquids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde

Air Liquide

Air Products

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Messer Group

Air Water

Nippon Shokubai

Sasol

SABIC

Rasgas

ExxonMobil

Yingde Gases

Hangzhou Hangyang

Sichuan Qiaoyuan Gas

Baosteel Gases

Tangshan Tangsteel GGSES

