Cryogenic Liquids Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A cryogenic liquid is defined as a liquid with a normal boiling point below –130°F (–90°C). The most commonly used industrial gases that are transported, handled, and stored in the liquid state at cryogenic temperatures are argon, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen.

The Cryogenic Liquids industry can be broken down into several segments, Liquid Nitrogen, Liquid Oxygen, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover Linde Group, Air Liquide, etc.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cryogenic Liquids in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Cryogenic Liquids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Cryogenic Liquids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
  • Global top five Cryogenic Liquids companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cryogenic Liquids market was valued at 28040 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34180 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Nitrogen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cryogenic Liquids include Linde, Air Liquide, Air Products, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Messer Group, Air Water, Nippon Shokubai, Sasol and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cryogenic Liquids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cryogenic Liquids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cryogenic Liquids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Liquid Nitrogen
  • Liquid Oxygen
  • Liquid Hydrogen
  • Liquid Argon
  • Liquid Helium

Global Cryogenic Liquids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cryogenic Liquids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Manufacturing
  • Chemical & Energy
  • Metals
  • Rubber & Plastic
  • Food & Beverages
  • Medical & Healthcare
  • Others

Global Cryogenic Liquids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cryogenic Liquids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Cryogenic Liquids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Cryogenic Liquids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Cryogenic Liquids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Cryogenic Liquids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Linde
  • Air Liquide
  • Air Products
  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso
  • Messer Group
  • Air Water
  • Nippon Shokubai
  • Sasol
  • SABIC
  • Rasgas
  • ExxonMobil
  • Yingde Gases
  • Hangzhou Hangyang
  • Sichuan Qiaoyuan Gas
  • Baosteel Gases
  • Tangshan Tangsteel GGSES

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cryogenic Liquids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cryogenic Liquids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cryogenic Liquids Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cryogenic Liquids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cryogenic Liquids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cryogenic Liquids Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cryogenic Liquids Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cryogenic Liquids Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cryogenic Liquids Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cryogenic Liquids Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cryogenic Liquids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cryogenic Liquids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cryogenic Liquids Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cryogenic Liquids Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cryogenic Liquids Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cryogenic Liquids Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

